Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1398.45 and closed at ₹1437.25. The stock had a high of ₹1411.15 and a low of ₹1358. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3200.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2193.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1404. The BSE volume for the day was 21152 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1368.3. There has been a percent change of -4.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -68.95, implying a decrease of ₹68.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, Tatva Chintan Pharma had a trading volume of 21,152 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
