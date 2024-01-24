Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1398.45 and closed at ₹1437.25. The stock had a high of ₹1411.15 and a low of ₹1358. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3200.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2193.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1404. The BSE volume for the day was 21152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.