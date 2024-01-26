Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma sees positive trading day

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1386.75 and closed at ₹1360.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1386.75 and a low of ₹1355.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹3207.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2193.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1404. The BSE volume for the stock was 2325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.