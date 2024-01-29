Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1386.75 and closed at ₹1360.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1386.75 and a low of ₹1355.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3207.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2184.9 and ₹1350 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1339, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹1366.2
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1339. The percent change is -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.2, suggesting a decline of ₹27.2 in the stock price.
Click here for Tatva Chintan Pharma News
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sharda Cropchem
|398.0
|-0.25
|-0.06
|580.0
|388.4
|3590.78
|Fineotex Chemical
|321.75
|0.1
|0.03
|392.2
|208.45
|3563.33
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1340.65
|-25.55
|-1.87
|2184.9
|1350.0
|2971.56
|India Glycols
|913.3
|29.6
|3.35
|968.1
|514.0
|2827.71
|IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|434.35
|-1.3
|-0.3
|535.6
|272.2
|2549.87
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1334.95 Today's high price: ₹1388.8.
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1342, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹1366.2
The current data of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1342. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹24.2 in the stock price.
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1351.6, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1366.2
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1351.6 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -14.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has experienced a decrease of ₹14.6. The stock price is currently at ₹1351.6.
Click here for Tatva Chintan Pharma Dividend
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sharda Cropchem
|399.4
|1.15
|0.29
|580.0
|388.4
|3603.41
|Fineotex Chemical
|322.0
|0.35
|0.11
|392.2
|208.45
|3566.1
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1351.9
|-14.3
|-1.05
|2184.9
|1350.0
|2996.49
|India Glycols
|913.85
|30.15
|3.41
|968.1
|514.0
|2829.42
|IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|431.0
|-4.65
|-1.07
|535.6
|272.2
|2530.21
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price live: Today's Price range
The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock reached a low of ₹1354.1 and a high of ₹1388.8 today.
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1363.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1366.2
The current data of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1363.95. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹2.25.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Live Updates
TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM
TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-15.47%
|6 Months
|-15.72%
|YTD
|-14.76%
|1 Year
|-34.34%
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price update :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1371, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1360.6
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1371, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 10.4.
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price NSE Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma closed at ₹1360.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tatva Chintan Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2325. The closing price for the stock was ₹1360.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!