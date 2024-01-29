Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1386.75 and closed at ₹1360.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1386.75 and a low of ₹1355.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3207.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2184.9 and ₹1350 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1339. The percent change is -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.2, suggesting a decline of ₹27.2 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sharda Cropchem
|398.0
|-0.25
|-0.06
|580.0
|388.4
|3590.78
|Fineotex Chemical
|321.75
|0.1
|0.03
|392.2
|208.45
|3563.33
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1340.65
|-25.55
|-1.87
|2184.9
|1350.0
|2971.56
|India Glycols
|913.3
|29.6
|3.35
|968.1
|514.0
|2827.71
|IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|434.35
|-1.3
|-0.3
|535.6
|272.2
|2549.87
The current day's high and low data for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1334.95 Today's high price: ₹1388.8.
The current data of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1342. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹24.2 in the stock price.
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1351.6 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -14.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has experienced a decrease of ₹14.6. The stock price is currently at ₹1351.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sharda Cropchem
|399.4
|1.15
|0.29
|580.0
|388.4
|3603.41
|Fineotex Chemical
|322.0
|0.35
|0.11
|392.2
|208.45
|3566.1
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1351.9
|-14.3
|-1.05
|2184.9
|1350.0
|2996.49
|India Glycols
|913.85
|30.15
|3.41
|968.1
|514.0
|2829.42
|IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|431.0
|-4.65
|-1.07
|535.6
|272.2
|2530.21
The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock reached a low of ₹1354.1 and a high of ₹1388.8 today.
The current data of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1363.95. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹2.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-15.47%
|6 Months
|-15.72%
|YTD
|-14.76%
|1 Year
|-34.34%
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1371, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 10.4.
On the last day of trading for Tatva Chintan Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2325. The closing price for the stock was ₹1360.6.
