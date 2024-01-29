Hello User
Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tatva Chintan Pharma stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 1366.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1339 per share. Investors should monitor Tatva Chintan Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Stock Price Today

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at 1386.75 and closed at 1360.6. The stock reached a high of 1386.75 and a low of 1355.1. The market capitalization of the company is 3207.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2184.9 and 1350 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:43 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1339, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹1366.2

The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is 1339. The percent change is -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.2, suggesting a decline of 27.2 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sharda Cropchem398.0-0.25-0.06580.0388.43590.78
Fineotex Chemical321.750.10.03392.2208.453563.33
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem1340.65-25.55-1.872184.91350.02971.56
India Glycols913.329.63.35968.1514.02827.71
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals434.35-1.3-0.3535.6272.22549.87
29 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1334.95 Today's high price: 1388.8.

29 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1342, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹1366.2

The current data of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 1342. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.2, suggesting a decrease of 24.2 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1351.6, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1366.2

The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is 1351.6 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -14.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has experienced a decrease of 14.6. The stock price is currently at 1351.6.

29 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sharda Cropchem399.41.150.29580.0388.43603.41
Fineotex Chemical322.00.350.11392.2208.453566.1
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem1351.9-14.3-1.052184.91350.02996.49
India Glycols913.8530.153.41968.1514.02829.42
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals431.0-4.65-1.07535.6272.22530.21
29 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price live: Today's Price range

The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock reached a low of 1354.1 and a high of 1388.8 today.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1363.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1366.2

The current data of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 1363.95. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 2.25.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-15.47%
6 Months-15.72%
YTD-14.76%
1 Year-34.34%
29 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price update :Tatva Chintan Pharma trading at ₹1371, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1360.6

The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 1371, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 10.4.

29 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price NSE Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma closed at ₹1360.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tatva Chintan Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2325. The closing price for the stock was 1360.6.

