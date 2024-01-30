Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma sees positive market performance

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1381.55 and closed at ₹1366.2. The stock had a high of ₹1388.8 and a low of ₹1310. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3109.51 crore. The 52-week high for Tatva Chintan Pharma is ₹2184.9 and the 52-week low is ₹1350. The company had a trading volume of 8532 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tatva Chintan Pharma stock is ₹1338. There has been a 0.86% percent change, with a net change of 11.45.
The stock of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reached a low price of ₹1334.95 and a high price of ₹1377 on the current day.
Tatva Chintan Pharma's stock price is ₹1329.3, which has experienced a percent change of -2.7. This corresponds to a net change of -36.9 in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.53%
|3 Months
|-21.95%
|6 Months
|-19.16%
|YTD
|-17.13%
|1 Year
|-35.91%
As of the current data, Tatva Chintan Pharma stock is priced at ₹1329.3. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -2.7% and a net change of -36.9.
On the last day of trading for Tatva Chintan Pharma on the BSE, a total of 8,532 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1366.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!