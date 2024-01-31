Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Soars in Trading Today

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1334.95 and closed at ₹1326.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1377 and a low of ₹1326.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3111.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2103.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1310. The BSE volume for the stock was 2139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tatva Chintan Pharma has increased by 18.85 points, representing a percentage change of 1.41%. As of the current data, the stock is trading at ₹1360.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sudarshan Chemicals Industries
|527.3
|2.85
|0.54
|565.9
|345.0
|3650.35
|Sharda Cropchem
|400.25
|2.25
|0.57
|580.0
|388.4
|3611.08
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1361.1
|19.95
|1.49
|2103.8
|1310.0
|3016.89
|India Glycols
|903.95
|3.8
|0.42
|968.1
|514.0
|2798.76
|IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|435.35
|3.65
|0.85
|535.6
|272.2
|2555.74
Tatva Chintan Pharma's stock price is currently at ₹1361.1 with a percent change of 1.49. This indicates a positive movement in the stock, with a net change of 19.95.
The current day's low price for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock is ₹1350.85, while the high price is ₹1407.
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1380, which represents a 2.9% increase. The net change in the stock price is 38.85, indicating a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.59%
|3 Months
|-18.53%
|6 Months
|-19.03%
|YTD
|-16.25%
|1 Year
|-34.64%
On the last day, Tatva Chintan Pharma had a trading volume of 2,139 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,326.55.
