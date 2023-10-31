Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1512.05 and closed at ₹1505.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1521 and a low of ₹1500.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3509.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2500 and a low of ₹1440. The trading volume on the BSE was 100 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Rasayan
|8785.65
|-0.35
|0.0
|11793.0
|8299.0
|3650.67
|NOCIL
|222.05
|1.05
|0.48
|254.9
|199.05
|3700.3
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1495.25
|-9.95
|-0.66
|2500.0
|1440.0
|3314.23
|National Fertilizers
|69.7
|1.87
|2.76
|89.69
|48.25
|3419.33
|Fineotex Chemical
|296.65
|3.45
|1.18
|383.4
|208.45
|3285.35
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
