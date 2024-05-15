TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at ₹1404.85, up 52.7% from yesterday's ₹920

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : On the last day, TBO TEK opened at ₹1380, reached a high of ₹1455.95, and a low of ₹1275 before closing at ₹920. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a trading volume of 510105 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.
Disclaimer
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK's stock has surged by 52.7% today, reaching ₹1404.85, in line with its industry peers. Hem Holdings & Trading and Sancode Technologies, among others, are also experiencing an uptick. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hem Holdings & Trading
|2.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2.1
|2.1
|1334.19
|Sancode Technologies
|77.0
|0.0
|0.0
|118.51
|52.6
|3084.53
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK ORD stock experienced a low price of ₹1275 and a high price of ₹1455.95 on the current day.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|0.00
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK Short Term and Long Term Trends
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TBO TEK share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
