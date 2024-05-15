Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 10:07:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.70 0.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.10 -0.86%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,442.95 1.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.50 0.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.25 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at 1404.85, up 52.7% from yesterday's 920
BackBack

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at ₹1404.85, up 52.7% from yesterday's ₹920

6 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 52.7 %. The stock closed at 920 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1404.85 per share. Investors should monitor TBO TEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights Premium
TBO TEK Share Price Highlights

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : On the last day, TBO TEK opened at 1380, reached a high of 1455.95, and a low of 1275 before closing at 920. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a trading volume of 510105 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:03:15 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:00:07 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK's stock has surged by 52.7% today, reaching 1404.85, in line with its industry peers. Hem Holdings & Trading and Sancode Technologies, among others, are also experiencing an uptick. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hem Holdings & Trading2.10.00.02.12.11334.19
Sancode Technologies77.00.00.0118.5152.63084.53
15 May 2024, 05:33:21 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK ORD stock experienced a low price of 1275 and a high price of 1455.95 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:49:42 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK closed today at ₹1404.85, up 52.7% from yesterday's ₹920

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK share price closed the day at 1404.85 - a 52.7% higher than the previous closing price.

15 May 2024, 03:00:01 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
15 May 2024, 02:57:12 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK Short Term and Long Term Trends

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TBO TEK share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 01:03:32 PM IST

TBO Tek share price dips after bumper debut. Should you buy in this correction?

TBO Tek share price opened on NSE at 1426 apiece, delivering a bumper 55% listing gain to the lucky allottees

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tbo-tek-share-price-dips-after-bumper-debut-should-you-buy-in-this-correction-11715756574362.html

15 May 2024, 01:03:14 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK ORD stock reached a low price of 1275 and a high price of 1455.95 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:27:11 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
15 May 2024, 12:26:02 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK Short Term and Long Term Trends

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TBO TEK share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 11:20:19 AM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK closed at ₹920 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1455.95 & 1275 yesterday to end at 920.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue