TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at 1404.85, up 52.7% from yesterday's 920

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : On the last day, TBO TEK opened at ₹1380, reached a high of ₹1455.95, and a low of ₹1275 before closing at ₹920. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a trading volume of 510105 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK's stock has surged by 52.7% today, reaching ₹1404.85, in line with its industry peers. Hem Holdings & Trading and Sancode Technologies, among others, are also experiencing an uptick. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hem Holdings & Trading
|2.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2.1
|2.1
|1334.19
|Sancode Technologies
|77.0
|0.0
|0.0
|118.51
|52.6
|3084.53
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK ORD stock experienced a low price of ₹1275 and a high price of ₹1455.95 on the current day.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK share price closed the day at ₹1404.85 - a 52.7% higher than the previous closing price.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TBO TEK share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TBO Tek share price opened on NSE at ₹1426 apiece, delivering a bumper 55% listing gain to the lucky allottees
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK ORD stock reached a low price of ₹1275 and a high price of ₹1455.95 on the current trading day.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1455.95 & ₹1275 yesterday to end at ₹920.
