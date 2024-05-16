TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at 1460.65, up 3.97% from yesterday's 1404.85

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TBO TEK opened at ₹1380, reached a high of ₹1455.95, and a low of ₹1275 before closing at ₹920. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 689,428 shares traded.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK has a 1.10% MF holding & 4.78% FII holding as per filings in the may quarter.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK's stock price increased by 3.97% today, reaching ₹1460.65. Among its peers, Sancode Technologies saw a decline, while Hem Holdings & Trading experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hem Holdings & Trading
|2.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2.1
|2.1
|1334.19
|Sancode Technologies
|75.0
|-2.0
|-2.6
|118.51
|52.6
|3004.41
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The TBO TEK ORD stock reached a low of ₹1401.1 and a high of ₹1473 on the current day.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK share price closed the day at ₹1460.65 - a 3.97% higher than the previous closing price.
TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TBO TEK share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|0.00
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The share price of TBO TEK increased by 3.19% today, reaching ₹1449.7, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Sancode Technologies is declining, while Hem Holdings & Trading are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.3% respectively.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of TBO TEK has increased by 3.15% to reach ₹1449.1, in line with its industry counterparts like Hem Holdings & Trading and Sancode Technologies, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.27% each.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TBO TEK has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹1405.00. Over the past year, the price of TBO TEK shares dropped by -99999.99% to ₹1405.00. In contrast, Nifty saw a 20.66% rise to 22200.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-99999.99%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1455.95 & ₹1275 yesterday to end at ₹920.
