TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at 1460.65, up 3.97% from yesterday's 1404.85

9 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 3.97 %. The stock closed at 1404.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1460.65 per share. Investors should monitor TBO TEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TBO TEK opened at 1380, reached a high of 1455.95, and a low of 1275 before closing at 920. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 689,428 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK has a 1.10% MF holding & 4.78% FII holding as per filings in the may quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK's stock price increased by 3.97% today, reaching 1460.65. Among its peers, Sancode Technologies saw a decline, while Hem Holdings & Trading experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hem Holdings & Trading2.10.00.02.12.11334.19
Sancode Technologies75.0-2.0-2.6118.5152.63004.41
16 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK closed today at ₹1460.65, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹1404.85

TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: TBO TEK share price closed the day at 1460.65 - a 3.97% higher than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST TBO TEK Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
16 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TBO TEK has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 1405.00. Over the past year, the price of TBO TEK shares dropped by -99999.99% to 1405.00. In contrast, Nifty saw a 20.66% rise to 22200.55 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-99999.99%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK closed at ₹920 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1455.95 & 1275 yesterday to end at 920.

