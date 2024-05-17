Active Stocks
TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK closed today at ₹1451, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1460.65

9 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : TBO TEK stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1460.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1451 per share. Investors should monitor TBO TEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights Premium
TBO TEK Share Price Highlights

TBO TEK Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TBO TEK opened at 1416.15 and closed at 1404.85. The stock's high was 1473 and the low was 1401.1. The market capitalization of TBO TEK is 15860.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1455.95 and the 52-week low is 1275. The BSE volume for TBO TEK was 86573 shares.

17 May 2024, 08:00:35 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK has a 1.10% MF holding & 4.78% FII holding as per filings in the may quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:08:12 PM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Today, TBO TEK's share price dropped by 0.66% to 1451, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Sungarner Energies, Rox Hi Tech, and Aveer Foods are declining, but Master Components are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Master Components4787.925.50.545528.32111.016905.4
Sungarner Energies1426.0-33.55-2.31711.95900.014918.27
TBO TEK ORD1451.0-9.65-0.661473.01275.015125.22
Rox Hi Tech427.45-4.35-1.01510.75256.113753.07
Aveer Foods485.0-21.0-4.15693.0364.958292.95
17 May 2024, 05:35:07 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:49:07 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:02:15 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:59:26 PM IST

17 May 2024, 01:01:18 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:25:29 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

17 May 2024, 11:16:43 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:57:55 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:22:04 AM IST

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK's stock price dropped by -1.76% to 1435.00 today. Over the past year, TBO TEK's share price plummeted by -99999.99% to 1435.00. In contrast, Nifty surged by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-99999.99%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
17 May 2024, 08:03:35 AM IST

