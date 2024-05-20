TBO TEK Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for TBO TEK, the stock opened at ₹1460.05 and closed at ₹1451. The high for the day was ₹1483.15, while the low was ₹1452. The market capitalization stood at ₹15842.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1489.8 and ₹1275 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5217 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TBO TEK has increased by 0.55% today, reaching ₹1459, in line with its industry counterparts. Hem Holdings & Trading and Sancode Technologies, similar companies in the sector, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also seen gains of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hem Holdings & Trading
|2.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2.1
|2.1
|1334.19
|Sancode Technologies
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|118.51
|52.6
|3004.41
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TBO TEK has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹1459.00. However, over the past year, the price of TBO TEK shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹1459.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-99999.99%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1483.15 & ₹1452 yesterday to end at ₹1451.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!