TBO TEK Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live Updates : TBO TEK stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1451 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459 per share. Investors should monitor TBO TEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live Updates

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for TBO TEK, the stock opened at 1460.05 and closed at 1451. The high for the day was 1483.15, while the low was 1452. The market capitalization stood at 15842.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1489.8 and 1275 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TBO TEK has increased by 0.55% today, reaching 1459, in line with its industry counterparts. Hem Holdings & Trading and Sancode Technologies, similar companies in the sector, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also seen gains of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hem Holdings & Trading2.10.00.02.12.11334.19
Sancode Technologies75.00.00.0118.5152.63004.41
20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: TBO TEK closed at ₹1451 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

TBO TEK Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1483.15 & 1452 yesterday to end at 1451.

