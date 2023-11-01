Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1322.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1322 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of 1346.15 and a close price of 1337.65. The stock reached a high of 1346.15 and a low of 1320 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5060.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980, while the 52-week low is 1295. The BSE volume for the day was 2059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1322, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1322.75

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1322. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.75.

01 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1337.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express on the BSE had a volume of 2059 shares and closed at a price of 1337.65.

