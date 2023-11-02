Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
TCI Express stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1322.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1327.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of 1322 and a close price of 1322.75. The stock reached a high of 1327.9 and a low of 1316.75. The market capitalization of TCI Express is 5090.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980, while the 52-week low is 1295. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 1115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1327.9, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1322.75

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock is priced at 1327.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a positive trend for TCI Express stock.

02 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1322.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for TCI Express was 1115 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1322.75.

