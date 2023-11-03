Hello User
TCI Express Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1323.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1318.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of 1323.85 and closed at 1323.9. The stock reached a high of 1327.45 and a low of 1305.8 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently at 5054.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1980 and the 52-week low was 1295. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 1285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1323.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express recorded a BSE volume of 1285 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1323.9.

