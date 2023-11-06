Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1326.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1327.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCI Express was 1327.65, and the close price was 1318.95. The stock reached a high of 1333.6 and a low of 1317.65 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently 5052.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980, while the 52-week low is 1295. The BSE volume for TCI Express on this day was 788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1327.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1326.95

The current price of TCI Express stock is 1327.85. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1318.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCI Express on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 788 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1318.95.

