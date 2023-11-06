TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCI Express was ₹1327.65, and the close price was ₹1318.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1333.6 and a low of ₹1317.65 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently ₹5052.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The BSE volume for TCI Express on this day was 788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.