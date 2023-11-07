TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1328.95 and closed at ₹1326.95. The stock had a high of ₹1340 and a low of ₹1316.05. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently at ₹5136.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1295. The stock had a trading volume of 2468 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.