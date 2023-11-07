TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1328.95 and closed at ₹1326.95. The stock had a high of ₹1340 and a low of ₹1316.05. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently at ₹5136.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1295. The stock had a trading volume of 2468 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1340, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 13.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.98% and has gained 13.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.38%
|3 Months
|-8.94%
|6 Months
|-9.6%
|YTD
|-25.71%
|1 Year
|-25.98%
The current price of TCI Express stock is ₹1340, with a net change of 13.05 and a percent change of 0.98.
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 2468 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1326.95.
