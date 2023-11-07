Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Soars on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
TCI Express stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1326.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1340 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1328.95 and closed at 1326.95. The stock had a high of 1340 and a low of 1316.05. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently at 5136.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1295. The stock had a trading volume of 2468 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1340, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1326.95

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1340, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 13.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.98% and has gained 13.05 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months-8.94%
6 Months-9.6%
YTD-25.71%
1 Year-25.98%
07 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1326.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 2468 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1326.95.

