TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Shares Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1335.3 and closed at ₹1335.35. The stock's high for the day was at ₹1344.9, while the low was at ₹1332.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5111.27 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1920 and a low of ₹1295. The BSE volume for the day was 1633 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1328.2, while the high price reached was ₹1342.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6714.95
|69.75
|1.05
|7934.0
|5633.0
|15933.19
|TCI Express
|1335.9
|0.7
|0.05
|1920.0
|1295.0
|5118.05
|GATI
|139.1
|1.0
|0.72
|177.5
|97.65
|1810.11
|MFL India
|0.7
|-0.01
|-1.41
|1.14
|0.54
|25.22
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1334 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.09% and the net change is a decrease of 1.2 points.
TCI Express stock had a low price of ₹1328.2 and a high price of ₹1342.7 for the current day.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹1334.5. There has been a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.9%
|3 Months
|-7.24%
|6 Months
|-9.91%
|YTD
|-25.61%
|1 Year
|-26.46%
The current price of TCI Express stock is ₹1337.3 with a net change of 2.1, resulting in a 0.16 percent increase.
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a total volume of 1633 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1335.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!