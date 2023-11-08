Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Shares Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1335.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1334 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1335.3 and closed at 1335.35. The stock's high for the day was at 1344.9, while the low was at 1332.25. The company has a market capitalization of 5111.27 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1920 and a low of 1295. The BSE volume for the day was 1633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:10 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's low price for the day was 1328.2, while the high price reached was 1342.7.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6714.9569.751.057934.05633.015933.19
TCI Express1335.90.70.051920.01295.05118.05
GATI139.11.00.72177.597.651810.11
MFL India0.7-0.01-1.411.140.5425.22
08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1334, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1335.2

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1334 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.09% and the net change is a decrease of 1.2 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock had a low price of 1328.2 and a high price of 1342.7 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1334.5, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1335.2

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock is priced at 1334.5. There has been a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months-7.24%
6 Months-9.91%
YTD-25.61%
1 Year-26.46%
08 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1337.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1335.2

The current price of TCI Express stock is 1337.3 with a net change of 2.1, resulting in a 0.16 percent increase.

08 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1335.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a total volume of 1633 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1335.35.

