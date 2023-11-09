Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
TCI Express stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1335.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1331.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1337.35 and closed at 1335.2. The stock had a high of 1342.7 and a low of 1325. The market capitalization of the company is 5105.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1920, while the 52-week low is 1295. The BSE volume for the stock was 1603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.1%
3 Months-6.78%
6 Months-11.93%
YTD-26.1%
1 Year-26.94%
09 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1331.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1335.2

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1331.9. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1335.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 1603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1335.2.

