TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1337.35 and closed at ₹1335.2. The stock had a high of ₹1342.7 and a low of ₹1325. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5105.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1920, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The BSE volume for the stock was 1603 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.1%
|3 Months
|-6.78%
|6 Months
|-11.93%
|YTD
|-26.1%
|1 Year
|-26.94%
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1331.9. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.3 in the stock price.
