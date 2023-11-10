TCI Express Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1325.4 and closed at ₹1325.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1343.95 and a low of ₹1325.3. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently at ₹5094.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1920, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 2088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.