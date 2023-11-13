Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express shares decline on stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
TCI Express stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1341.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1354.95 and closed at 1339.55. The stock had a high of 1356 and a low of 1333.5. The market capitalization of the company is 5163.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1920 and the 52-week low is 1295. The stock had a BSE volume of 1255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1341.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1341.3. The percent change in the stock price is -0.03%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.4 points.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months-5.25%
6 Months-11.38%
YTD-25.3%
1 Year-27.13%
13 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1347, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1339.55

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1347. The stock has experienced a 0.56% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.45.

13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1339.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express on the BSE had a volume of 1255 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1339.55.

