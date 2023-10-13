Hello User
TCI Express Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1382.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1392 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1393.95 and closed at 1382.9. The stock reached a high of 1393.95 and a low of 1380.35. The market capitalization of the company is 5336.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1364.45. The BSE volume for the day was 792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1382.9 on last trading day

On the last day, TCI Express had a trading volume of 792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1382.9.

