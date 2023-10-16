TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at ₹1409.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1393.95 and closed at ₹1382.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1394.1 and a low of ₹1380.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5312.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1980 and ₹1364.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1484 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express closed today at ₹1409.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 TCI Express stock closed at ₹1409.5, with a net change of 27.4 and a percent change of 1.98. This indicates that the stock price increased by 27.4 points or 1.98% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1382.1.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The low price of TCI Express stock today was ₹1385.75, while the high price was ₹1410.15.

TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for TCI Express Ltd stock is 1366.10 and the 52-week high price is 1982.00.

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1399.65, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1399.65. There has been a 1.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.55.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1397.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1397.25. There has been a 1.1% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.15.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock's low price for the day is ₹1385.75 and the high price is ₹1410.15.

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1400.7, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The stock price of TCI Express is currently at ₹1400.7, which represents a 1.35 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 18.6. Click here for TCI Express News

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for TCI Express stock is ₹1385.75, while the high price is ₹1410.15.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1400, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1400 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 17.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% and the price has increased by 17.9 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

TCI Express Live Updates TCI EXPRESS More Information

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1400.6, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1400.6. There has been a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.5 points.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The low price for TCI Express stock today was ₹1385.75 and the high price was ₹1410.15.

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1400.65, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1400.65. There has been a 1.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.55.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of TCI Express stock is ₹1385.75 and the high price is ₹1410.15.

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1396.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 TCI Express stock price has increased by 1.07 percent, with a net change of 14.75 points. The current stock price stands at ₹1396.85.

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1398.75, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1398.75, which represents a 1.2% increase. The net change is 16.65, indicating that the stock has gained value. Click here for TCI Express Profit Loss

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock's current day's low price is ₹1385.75 and the high price is ₹1410.15.

TCI Express Live Updates TCI EXPRESS More Information

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1405.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1405.05, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 22.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% and has gained 22.95 points.

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1394, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1382.1 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1394, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 11.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and the net change in the stock price is 11.9.

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1382.9 on last trading day On the last day, TCI Express had a trading volume of 1484 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1382.9.