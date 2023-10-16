Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at 1409.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's 1382.1

12 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 1382.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1393.95 and closed at 1382.9. The stock reached a high of 1394.1 and a low of 1380.35. The market capitalization of the company is 5312.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1980 and 1364.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express closed today at ₹1409.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

TCI Express stock closed at 1409.5, with a net change of 27.4 and a percent change of 1.98. This indicates that the stock price increased by 27.4 points or 1.98% from the previous day's closing price of 1382.1.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of TCI Express stock today was 1385.75, while the high price was 1410.15.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for TCI Express Ltd stock is 1366.10 and the 52-week high price is 1982.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1399.65, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1399.65. There has been a 1.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.55.

16 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1397.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1397.25. There has been a 1.1% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.15.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's low price for the day is 1385.75 and the high price is 1410.15.

16 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1400.7, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The stock price of TCI Express is currently at 1400.7, which represents a 1.35 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 18.6.

Click here for TCI Express News

16 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for TCI Express stock is 1385.75, while the high price is 1410.15.

16 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1400, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1400 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 17.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% and the price has increased by 17.9 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST TCI Express Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1400.6, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1400.6. There has been a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.5 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for TCI Express stock today was 1385.75 and the high price was 1410.15.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1400.65, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1400.65. There has been a 1.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.55.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of TCI Express stock is 1385.75 and the high price is 1410.15.

16 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1396.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

TCI Express stock price has increased by 1.07 percent, with a net change of 14.75 points. The current stock price stands at 1396.85.

16 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1398.75, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1398.75, which represents a 1.2% increase. The net change is 16.65, indicating that the stock has gained value.

Click here for TCI Express Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's current day's low price is 1385.75 and the high price is 1410.15.

16 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1405.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1405.05, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 22.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% and has gained 22.95 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1394, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1394, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 11.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and the net change in the stock price is 11.9.

16 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1382.9 on last trading day

On the last day, TCI Express had a trading volume of 1484 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1382.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.