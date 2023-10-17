comScore
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1400 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1385 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI ExpressPremium
TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an opening price of 1404.95 and a closing price of 1382.10. The stock reached a high of 1410.15 and a low of 1385.75. The market capitalization of the company is 5403.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1364.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1633 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:46:59 PM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express closed today at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

Today, the closing price of TCI Express stock was 1385, which represents a percent change of -1.07%. The net change in the stock price was -15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 1400.

17 Oct 2023, 06:25:28 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6750.058.050.878930.15633.016016.35
TCI Express1385.0-15.0-1.071980.01364.455306.16
GATI160.55-2.7-1.65184.4597.652089.24
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
17 Oct 2023, 05:39:32 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of TCI Express stock today was 1379.7, while the high price was 1418.2.

17 Oct 2023, 03:22:43 PM IST

TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of TCI Express Ltd stock is 1366.10, while the 52-week high price is 1982.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:13:23 PM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1398.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1398.1, indicating a decrease of -0.14% in the percentage change. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:37:46 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6719.027.050.48930.15633.015942.8
TCI Express1389.8-10.2-0.731980.01364.455324.55
GATI160.5-2.75-1.68184.4597.652088.59
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
17 Oct 2023, 02:35:42 PM IST

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1389.8, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1389.8 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.73% and a decrease of 10.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20:55 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of TCI Express reached a low of 1389.15 and a high of 1418.2.

17 Oct 2023, 02:00:46 PM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1390.85, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1390.85. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -9.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% and has decreased by 9.15.

17 Oct 2023, 01:38:37 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1387.37
10 Days1404.28
20 Days1439.35
50 Days1442.81
100 Days1508.36
300 Days1551.27
17 Oct 2023, 01:24:19 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock reached a low of 1392.5 and a high of 1418.2 during the current trading day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14:25 PM IST

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1397.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1397.3, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:25 PM IST

TCI Express Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:39 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6709.017.050.258930.15633.015919.07
TCI Express1397.0-3.0-0.211980.01364.455352.14
GATI161.25-2.0-1.23184.4597.652098.35
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
17 Oct 2023, 12:29:18 PM IST

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1397, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1397 with a percent change of -0.21. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.21%. The net change in the stock price is -3, suggesting a decline of 3.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22:09 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's low price for the day was 1392.5, while the high price reached was 1418.2.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13:15 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of TCI Express stock is 1399.55 and the high price is 1418.2.

17 Oct 2023, 11:08:03 AM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1405, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1405, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and has gained 5 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:01 AM IST

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1403, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1403. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20:04 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of TCI Express stock was recorded at 1399.55, while the high price reached 1418.2.

17 Oct 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

TCI Express Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:44:11 AM IST

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1407.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1407.9. It has experienced a 0.56% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.9.

17 Oct 2023, 09:09:42 AM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1409.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1382.1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1409.5, which represents a 1.98 percent increase. The net change is 27.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:04:12 AM IST

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1382.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 1633 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1382.1.

