TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at 1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's 1400

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an opening price of ₹1404.95 and a closing price of ₹1382.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1410.15 and a low of ₹1385.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5403.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1364.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1633 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of TCI Express stock was ₹1385, which represents a percent change of -1.07%. The net change in the stock price was -15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1400.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6750.0
|58.05
|0.87
|8930.1
|5633.0
|16016.35
|TCI Express
|1385.0
|-15.0
|-1.07
|1980.0
|1364.45
|5306.16
|GATI
|160.55
|-2.7
|-1.65
|184.45
|97.65
|2089.24
|MFL India
|0.76
|-0.01
|-1.3
|1.14
|0.54
|27.38
The low price of TCI Express stock today was ₹1379.7, while the high price was ₹1418.2.
The 52-week low price of TCI Express Ltd stock is 1366.10, while the 52-week high price is 1982.00.
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1398.1, indicating a decrease of -0.14% in the percentage change. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Blue Dart Express
|6719.0
|27.05
|0.4
|8930.1
|5633.0
|15942.8
|TCI Express
|1389.8
|-10.2
|-0.73
|1980.0
|1364.45
|5324.55
|GATI
|160.5
|-2.75
|-1.68
|184.45
|97.65
|2088.59
|MFL India
|0.76
|-0.01
|-1.3
|1.14
|0.54
|27.38
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1389.8 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.73% and a decrease of 10.2 points.
The stock price of TCI Express reached a low of ₹1389.15 and a high of ₹1418.2.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1390.85. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -9.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% and has decreased by ₹9.15.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1387.37
|10 Days
|1404.28
|20 Days
|1439.35
|50 Days
|1442.81
|100 Days
|1508.36
|300 Days
|1551.27
TCI Express stock reached a low of ₹1392.5 and a high of ₹1418.2 during the current trading day.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1397.3, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Blue Dart Express
|6709.0
|17.05
|0.25
|8930.1
|5633.0
|15919.07
|TCI Express
|1397.0
|-3.0
|-0.21
|1980.0
|1364.45
|5352.14
|GATI
|161.25
|-2.0
|-1.23
|184.45
|97.65
|2098.35
|MFL India
|0.76
|-0.01
|-1.3
|1.14
|0.54
|27.38
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1397 with a percent change of -0.21. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.21%. The net change in the stock price is -3, suggesting a decline of ₹3.
TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1392.5, while the high price reached was ₹1418.2.
The current day's low price of TCI Express stock is ₹1399.55 and the high price is ₹1418.2.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1405, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and has gained 5 points.
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1403. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3.
Today, the low price of TCI Express stock was recorded at ₹1399.55, while the high price reached ₹1418.2.
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1407.9. It has experienced a 0.56% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.9.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1409.5, which represents a 1.98 percent increase. The net change is 27.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 1633 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1382.1.
