Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at 1372, down -1.4% from yesterday's 1391.45

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 1391.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day, TCI Express opened at 1409.45 and closed at 1400. The high for the day was 1418.2 and the low was 1379.7. The market capitalization of TCI Express is 5309.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1364.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express closed today at ₹1372, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1391.45

Today, the closing price of TCI Express stock was 1372, which represents a decrease of 1.4% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -19.45. Yesterday's closing price was 1391.45.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6733.516.30.248930.15633.015977.2
TCI Express1372.0-19.45-1.41980.01364.455256.36
GATI156.2-3.45-2.16184.4597.652032.63
MFL India0.75-0.01-1.321.140.5427.02
18 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The TCI Express stock reached a high of 1394.95 and a low of 1365.05 during the current trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of TCI Express Ltd stock is 1366.10, while the 52-week high price is 1982.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is 1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of 15 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6750.058.050.878930.15633.016016.35
TCI Express1385.0-15.0-1.071980.01364.455306.16
GATI160.55-2.7-1.65184.4597.652089.24
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
18 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

Based on the current data, the TCI Express stock price is 1385 with a percent change of -1.07. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.07%. The net change is -15, which means the stock price has decreased by 15 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock reached a low price of 1379.7 and a high price of 1418.2 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

The stock price of TCI Express is currently at 1385, which represents a decline of 1.07%. The net change in the stock price is -15 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1390.03
10 Days1399.45
20 Days1435.42
50 Days1439.97
100 Days1507.02
300 Days1548.99
18 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of TCI Express stock today was 1379.7, while the high price reached 1418.2.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1385, showing a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has dropped by 15.

18 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST TCI Express Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6750.058.050.878930.15633.016016.35
TCI Express1385.0-15.0-1.071980.01364.455306.16
GATI160.55-2.7-1.65184.4597.652089.24
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
18 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1385, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and the actual value has gone down by 15 points. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's value.

Click here for TCI Express News

18 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of TCI Express stock is 1379.7, while the high price is 1418.2.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

TCI Express stock is currently priced at 1385 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6750.058.050.878930.15633.016016.35
TCI Express1385.0-15.0-1.071980.01364.455306.16
GATI160.55-2.7-1.65184.4597.652089.24
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
18 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock reached a low price of 1379.7 and a high price of 1418.2.

18 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data shows that TCI Express stock is priced at 1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of 15 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6750.058.050.878930.15633.016016.35
TCI Express1385.0-15.0-1.071980.01364.455306.16
GATI160.55-2.7-1.65184.4597.652089.24
MFL India0.76-0.01-1.31.140.5427.38
18 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data shows that the stock price of TCI Express is 1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of 15 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock reached a low of 1379.7 and a high of 1418.2 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

The current data shows that the stock price of TCI Express is 1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of 15 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months-9.07%
6 Months-8.58%
YTD-22.39%
1 Year-25.84%
18 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400

As of the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is 1385. The percent change in the stock price is -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15, which means there has been a decrease of 15 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1400 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 3837 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1400 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.