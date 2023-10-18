TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at 1372, down -1.4% from yesterday's 1391.45

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express closed today at ₹1372, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1391.45 Today, the closing price of TCI Express stock was ₹1372, which represents a decrease of 1.4% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -19.45. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1391.45.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6733.5 16.3 0.24 8930.1 5633.0 15977.2 TCI Express 1372.0 -19.45 -1.4 1980.0 1364.45 5256.36 GATI 156.2 -3.45 -2.16 184.45 97.65 2032.63 MFL India 0.75 -0.01 -1.32 1.14 0.54 27.02 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The TCI Express stock reached a high of ₹1394.95 and a low of ₹1365.05 during the current trading day.

TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of TCI Express Ltd stock is ₹1366.10, while the 52-week high price is ₹1982.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 Based on the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of ₹15 in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6750.0 58.05 0.87 8930.1 5633.0 16016.35 TCI Express 1385.0 -15.0 -1.07 1980.0 1364.45 5306.16 GATI 160.55 -2.7 -1.65 184.45 97.65 2089.24 MFL India 0.76 -0.01 -1.3 1.14 0.54 27.38 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 Based on the current data, the TCI Express stock price is ₹1385 with a percent change of -1.07. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.07%. The net change is -15, which means the stock price has decreased by 15 points.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock reached a low price of ₹1379.7 and a high price of ₹1418.2 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 The stock price of TCI Express is currently at ₹1385, which represents a decline of 1.07%. The net change in the stock price is -15 points.

TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1390.03 10 Days 1399.45 20 Days 1435.42 50 Days 1439.97 100 Days 1507.02 300 Days 1548.99 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The low price of TCI Express stock today was ₹1379.7, while the high price reached ₹1418.2.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1385, showing a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has dropped by ₹15.

TCI Express Live Updates

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6750.0 58.05 0.87 8930.1 5633.0 16016.35 TCI Express 1385.0 -15.0 -1.07 1980.0 1364.45 5306.16 GATI 160.55 -2.7 -1.65 184.45 97.65 2089.24 MFL India 0.76 -0.01 -1.3 1.14 0.54 27.38

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1385, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and the actual value has gone down by 15 points. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's value. Click here for TCI Express News

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of TCI Express stock is ₹1379.7, while the high price is ₹1418.2.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 TCI Express stock is currently priced at ₹1385 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6750.0 58.05 0.87 8930.1 5633.0 16016.35 TCI Express 1385.0 -15.0 -1.07 1980.0 1364.45 5306.16 GATI 160.55 -2.7 -1.65 184.45 97.65 2089.24 MFL India 0.76 -0.01 -1.3 1.14 0.54 27.38

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock reached a low price of ₹1379.7 and a high price of ₹1418.2.

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 The current data shows that TCI Express stock is priced at ₹1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of ₹15 in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6750.0 58.05 0.87 8930.1 5633.0 16016.35 TCI Express 1385.0 -15.0 -1.07 1980.0 1364.45 5306.16 GATI 160.55 -2.7 -1.65 184.45 97.65 2089.24 MFL India 0.76 -0.01 -1.3 1.14 0.54 27.38

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 The current data shows that the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of ₹15 in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock reached a low of ₹1379.7 and a high of ₹1418.2 on the current day.

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 The current data shows that the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1385. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of ₹15 in the stock price.

TCI Express Live Updates

TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.16% 3 Months -9.07% 6 Months -8.58% YTD -22.39% 1 Year -25.84%

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1385, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1400 As of the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1385. The percent change in the stock price is -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15, which means there has been a decrease of ₹15 in the stock price.