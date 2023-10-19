Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1370.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1375.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day, TCI Express opened at 1390.3 and closed at 1391.45. The stock's high for the day was 1394.95 and the low was 1365.05. The market cap of TCI Express is 5256.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1364.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 1691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for TCI Express stock is 1370 and the high price is 1378.85.

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1375.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1370.65

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1375.95, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months-8.89%
6 Months-8.6%
YTD-23.72%
1 Year-27.98%
19 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1372, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1391.45

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1372, which is a decrease of 1.4% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -19.45, indicating a significant decrease.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1391.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCI Express on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1691. The closing price for the shares on this day was 1391.45.

