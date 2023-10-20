Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1360.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1360 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of 1372.3 and a close price of 1370.65. The stock reached a high of 1378.85 and a low of 1357.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 5221.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1364.45. On the BSE, a total of 4035 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6741.016.750.258930.15633.015995.0
TCI Express1360.7-0.050.01980.01357.455213.07
GATI154.75-0.55-0.35184.4597.652013.76
MFL India0.760.00.01.140.5427.38
20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1360, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1360.75

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1360, with a net change of -0.75 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock traded with a low of 1357.55 and a high of 1375.85 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1362.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1360.75

As of the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is 1362.65. There has been a 0.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.9.

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months-7.52%
6 Months-9.25%
YTD-24.15%
1 Year-28.21%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1362, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1370.65

The current price of TCI Express stock is 1362, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63% and has decreased by 8.65 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1370.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 4035 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1370.65.

