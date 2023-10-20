TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of ₹1372.3 and a close price of ₹1370.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1378.85 and a low of ₹1357.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹5221.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1364.45. On the BSE, a total of 4035 shares were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6741.0
|16.75
|0.25
|8930.1
|5633.0
|15995.0
|TCI Express
|1360.7
|-0.05
|0.0
|1980.0
|1357.45
|5213.07
|GATI
|154.75
|-0.55
|-0.35
|184.45
|97.65
|2013.76
|MFL India
|0.76
|0.0
|0.0
|1.14
|0.54
|27.38
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|3 Months
|-7.52%
|6 Months
|-9.25%
|YTD
|-24.15%
|1 Year
|-28.21%
