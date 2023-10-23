comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Shares Plummet in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Shares Plummet in Trading

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 1360.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI ExpressPremium
TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at a price of 1357.55 and closed at 1360.75. The stock reached a high of 1375.85 and a low of 1356.1 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is 5251.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980 and the 52-week low is 1356.1. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 3339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:46:18 PM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1324.9, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

As of the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is 1324.9. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.65, indicating a decrease of 35.65 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30:14 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1376.68
10 Days1382.03
20 Days1413.46
50 Days1429.39
100 Days1500.67
300 Days1542.01
23 Oct 2023, 01:17:00 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock reached a low of 1321 and a high of 1375 today.

23 Oct 2023, 01:09:01 PM IST

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1322.35, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1322.35. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.2, suggesting a decrease of 38.2 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:41:25 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6613.15-100.0-1.498930.15633.015691.64
TCI Express1336.85-23.7-1.741980.01356.15121.69
GATI145.4-8.1-5.28184.4597.651892.09
MFL India0.750.00.01.140.5427.02
23 Oct 2023, 12:33:24 PM IST

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1340.85, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1340.85. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.7, suggesting a decrease of 19.7 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:25:22 PM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of TCI Express stock was 1322.35, while the high price was 1375.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55:42 AM IST

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1331, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1331, which represents a percent change of -2.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -29.55, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 29.55.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34:21 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6551.05-162.1-2.418930.15633.015544.29
TCI Express1330.0-30.55-2.251980.01356.15095.45
GATI147.25-6.25-4.07184.4597.651916.17
MFL India0.74-0.01-1.331.140.5426.66
23 Oct 2023, 11:23:26 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for TCI Express stock is 1375, while the low price is 1322.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:07:28 AM IST

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1329.9, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1329.9. There has been a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 30.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42:53 AM IST

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1329.9, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The stock price of TCI Express is currently 1329.9. It has experienced a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.65, meaning the stock has decreased by 30.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30:00 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6621.95-91.2-1.368930.15633.015712.52
TCI Express1329.0-31.55-2.321980.01356.15091.62
GATI148.3-5.2-3.39184.4597.651929.83
MFL India0.750.00.01.140.5427.02
23 Oct 2023, 10:18:47 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The TCI Express stock's low price for the day was 1327, while the high price reached 1375.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:09 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:55 AM IST

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1341, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1341, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -19.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.44% and has dropped by 19.55 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:22 AM IST

TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months-7.54%
6 Months-9.02%
YTD-24.21%
1 Year-27.54%
23 Oct 2023, 09:11:44 AM IST

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1375, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1360.55

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1375 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 14.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% or 14.45.

23 Oct 2023, 08:07:20 AM IST

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1360.75 on last trading day

On the last day, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 3339 shares with a closing price of 1360.75.

