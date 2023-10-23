TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express Shares Plummet in Trading

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at a price of ₹1357.55 and closed at ₹1360.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1375.85 and a low of ₹1356.1 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is ₹5251.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1356.1. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 3339 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1324.9. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.65, indicating a decrease of ₹35.65 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1376.68
|10 Days
|1382.03
|20 Days
|1413.46
|50 Days
|1429.39
|100 Days
|1500.67
|300 Days
|1542.01
TCI Express stock reached a low of ₹1321 and a high of ₹1375 today.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1322.35. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹38.2 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6613.15
|-100.0
|-1.49
|8930.1
|5633.0
|15691.64
|TCI Express
|1336.85
|-23.7
|-1.74
|1980.0
|1356.1
|5121.69
|GATI
|145.4
|-8.1
|-5.28
|184.45
|97.65
|1892.09
|MFL India
|0.75
|0.0
|0.0
|1.14
|0.54
|27.02
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1340.85. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.7 in the stock price.
Today, the low price of TCI Express stock was ₹1322.35, while the high price was ₹1375.
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1331, which represents a percent change of -2.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -29.55, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹29.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6551.05
|-162.1
|-2.41
|8930.1
|5633.0
|15544.29
|TCI Express
|1330.0
|-30.55
|-2.25
|1980.0
|1356.1
|5095.45
|GATI
|147.25
|-6.25
|-4.07
|184.45
|97.65
|1916.17
|MFL India
|0.74
|-0.01
|-1.33
|1.14
|0.54
|26.66
The current day's high price for TCI Express stock is ₹1375, while the low price is ₹1322.35.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1329.9. There has been a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹30.65.
The stock price of TCI Express is currently ₹1329.9. It has experienced a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.65, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹30.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6621.95
|-91.2
|-1.36
|8930.1
|5633.0
|15712.52
|TCI Express
|1329.0
|-31.55
|-2.32
|1980.0
|1356.1
|5091.62
|GATI
|148.3
|-5.2
|-3.39
|184.45
|97.65
|1929.83
|MFL India
|0.75
|0.0
|0.0
|1.14
|0.54
|27.02
The TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1327, while the high price reached ₹1375.
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1341, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -19.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.44% and has dropped by 19.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|-7.54%
|6 Months
|-9.02%
|YTD
|-24.21%
|1 Year
|-27.54%
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1375 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 14.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% or ₹14.45.
On the last day, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 3339 shares with a closing price of ₹1360.75.
