TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at ₹1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at ₹1319 and closed at ₹1318.6. The stock had a high of ₹1336 and a low of ₹1305. The market capitalization of TCI Express is ₹5121.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980, while the 52-week low is ₹1310. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 1123 shares.
TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express closed today at ₹1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The closing price of TCI Express stock today is ₹1336.65, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 8.75. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1327.9.
TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6456.45
|-92.15
|-1.41
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15319.82
|TCI Express
|1336.65
|8.75
|0.66
|1980.0
|1305.0
|5120.93
|GATI
|140.0
|0.65
|0.47
|184.45
|97.65
|1821.82
|MFL India
|0.71
|0.01
|1.43
|1.14
|0.54
|25.58
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1295 and the high price was ₹1339.75.
TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for TCI Express Ltd stock is 1303.55, while the 52-week high price is 1982.00.
TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1333.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1333.1. There has been a 0.39 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points.
TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1338.9, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1338.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11, meaning it has risen by 11 points.
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1295, while the high price reached ₹1336.
TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1327.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The stock price of TCI Express is currently ₹1327.6. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.
TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1360.40
|10 Days
|1375.22
|20 Days
|1406.13
|50 Days
|1426.89
|100 Days
|1497.88
|300 Days
|1537.41
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of TCI Express stock is ₹1333.95, while the low price is ₹1295.
TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1326, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1326. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 rupees.
TCI Express Live Updates
TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1316.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1316.75, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -11.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the value has decreased by ₹11.15.
Click here for TCI Express News
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1295, while the high price reached was ₹1333.95.
TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1314.2, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1314.2. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.7, implying a decrease of ₹13.7 in the stock price.
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of TCI Express stock today was ₹1295, while the high price was ₹1333.95.
TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1300.65, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1300.65. This represents a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -27.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.05% and has experienced a decrease of ₹27.25 in absolute terms.
TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1308.7, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1308.7. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.2, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹19.2.
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
TCI Express stock reached a low of ₹1295 and a high of ₹1333.95 during the current trading day.
TCI Express Live Updates
TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1296.35, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1296.35. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹31.55.
TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.68%
|3 Months
|-10.49%
|6 Months
|-7.27%
|YTD
|-26.02%
|1 Year
|-29.5%
TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1318.4, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1327.9
The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1318.4, with a percent change of -0.72. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.5, indicating a decrease of ₹9.5.
TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1318.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 1123 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1318.6.
