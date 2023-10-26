TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at 1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's 1327.9

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express closed today at ₹1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The closing price of TCI Express stock today is ₹1336.65, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 8.75. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1327.9.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6456.45 -92.15 -1.41 8452.0 5633.0 15319.82 TCI Express 1336.65 8.75 0.66 1980.0 1305.0 5120.93 GATI 140.0 0.65 0.47 184.45 97.65 1821.82 MFL India 0.71 0.01 1.43 1.14 0.54 25.58 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1295 and the high price was ₹1339.75.

TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for TCI Express Ltd stock is 1303.55, while the 52-week high price is 1982.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1333.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1333.1. There has been a 0.39 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6498.55 -50.05 -0.76 8452.0 5633.0 15419.71 TCI Express 1338.0 10.1 0.76 1980.0 1305.0 5126.1 GATI 140.7 1.35 0.97 184.45 97.65 1830.93 MFL India 0.7 0.0 0.0 1.14 0.54 25.22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1338.9, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1338.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11, meaning it has risen by 11 points.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1295, while the high price reached ₹1336. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1327.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The stock price of TCI Express is currently ₹1327.6. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1360.40 10 Days 1375.22 20 Days 1406.13 50 Days 1426.89 100 Days 1497.88 300 Days 1537.41 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price of TCI Express stock is ₹1333.95, while the low price is ₹1295.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1326, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1326. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 rupees.

TCI Express Live Updates

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6412.4 -136.2 -2.08 8452.0 5633.0 15215.3 TCI Express 1322.5 -5.4 -0.41 1980.0 1305.0 5066.72 GATI 137.65 -1.7 -1.22 184.45 97.65 1791.24 MFL India 0.7 0.0 0.0 1.14 0.54 25.22

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1316.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1316.75, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -11.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the value has decreased by ₹11.15. Click here for TCI Express News

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1295, while the high price reached was ₹1333.95.

TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1314.2, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1314.2. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.7, implying a decrease of ₹13.7 in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6408.35 -140.25 -2.14 8452.0 5633.0 15205.69 TCI Express 1311.75 -16.15 -1.22 1980.0 1305.0 5025.53 GATI 135.9 -3.45 -2.48 184.45 97.65 1768.47 MFL India 0.7 0.0 0.0 1.14 0.54 25.22

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range The low price of TCI Express stock today was ₹1295, while the high price was ₹1333.95.

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1300.65, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1300.65. This represents a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -27.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.05% and has experienced a decrease of ₹27.25 in absolute terms.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6434.95 -113.65 -1.74 8452.0 5633.0 15268.8 TCI Express 1309.6 -18.3 -1.38 1980.0 1305.0 5017.29 GATI 136.15 -3.2 -2.3 184.45 97.65 1771.72 MFL India 0.71 0.01 1.43 1.14 0.54 25.58

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1308.7, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1308.7. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.2, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹19.2.

TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range TCI Express stock reached a low of ₹1295 and a high of ₹1333.95 during the current trading day.

TCI Express Live Updates

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1296.35, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1296.35. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹31.55.

TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.68% 3 Months -10.49% 6 Months -7.27% YTD -26.02% 1 Year -29.5%

TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1318.4, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1318.4, with a percent change of -0.72. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.5, indicating a decrease of ₹9.5.