TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at 1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's 1327.9

13 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1327.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1336.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express opened at 1319 and closed at 1318.6. The stock had a high of 1336 and a low of 1305. The market capitalization of TCI Express is 5121.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980, while the 52-week low is 1310. The BSE volume for TCI Express was 1123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express closed today at ₹1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The closing price of TCI Express stock today is 1336.65, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 8.75. Yesterday's closing price was 1327.9.

26 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6456.45-92.15-1.418452.05633.015319.82
TCI Express1336.658.750.661980.01305.05120.93
GATI140.00.650.47184.4597.651821.82
MFL India0.710.011.431.140.5425.58
26 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's low price for the day was 1295 and the high price was 1339.75.

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST TCI Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for TCI Express Ltd stock is 1303.55, while the 52-week high price is 1982.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1333.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1333.1. There has been a 0.39 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6498.55-50.05-0.768452.05633.015419.71
TCI Express1338.010.10.761980.01305.05126.1
GATI140.71.350.97184.4597.651830.93
MFL India0.70.00.01.140.5425.22
26 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1338.9, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is 1338.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11, meaning it has risen by 11 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's low price for the day was 1295, while the high price reached 1336.

26 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1327.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The stock price of TCI Express is currently 1327.6. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1360.40
10 Days1375.22
20 Days1406.13
50 Days1426.89
100 Days1497.88
300 Days1537.41
26 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of TCI Express stock is 1333.95, while the low price is 1295.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1326, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1326. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 rupees.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST TCI Express Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6412.4-136.2-2.088452.05633.015215.3
TCI Express1322.5-5.4-0.411980.01305.05066.72
GATI137.65-1.7-1.22184.4597.651791.24
MFL India0.70.00.01.140.5425.22
26 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1316.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1316.75, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -11.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the value has decreased by 11.15.

Click here for TCI Express News

26 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock's low price for the day was 1295, while the high price reached was 1333.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1314.2, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1314.2. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.7, implying a decrease of 13.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6408.35-140.25-2.148452.05633.015205.69
TCI Express1311.75-16.15-1.221980.01305.05025.53
GATI135.9-3.45-2.48184.4597.651768.47
MFL India0.70.00.01.140.5425.22
26 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of TCI Express stock today was 1295, while the high price was 1333.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1300.65, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1300.65. This represents a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -27.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.05% and has experienced a decrease of 27.25 in absolute terms.

26 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6434.95-113.65-1.748452.05633.015268.8
TCI Express1309.6-18.3-1.381980.01305.05017.29
GATI136.15-3.2-2.3184.4597.651771.72
MFL India0.710.011.431.140.5425.58
26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1308.7, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is 1308.7. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 19.2.

26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range

TCI Express stock reached a low of 1295 and a high of 1333.95 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST TCI Express Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1296.35, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1296.35. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.55, which means the stock has decreased by 31.55.

26 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.68%
3 Months-10.49%
6 Months-7.27%
YTD-26.02%
1 Year-29.5%
26 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1318.4, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1327.9

The current data of TCI Express stock shows that the price is 1318.4, with a percent change of -0.72. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.5, indicating a decrease of 9.5.

26 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1318.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 1123 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1318.6.

