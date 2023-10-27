TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at ₹1328.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1335

On the last day, TCI Express opened at ₹1333.95 and closed at ₹1327.9. The stock had a high of ₹1339.75 and a low of ₹1295. The market capitalization of TCI Express is ₹5124.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1305. The trading volume on the BSE for TCI Express was 4093 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6350.0 -114.3 -1.77 8452.0 5633.0 15067.24 TCI Express 1328.05 -6.95 -0.52 1980.0 1295.0 5087.98 GATI 144.05 2.7 1.91 184.45 97.65 1874.52 MFL India 0.73 0.03 4.29 1.14 0.54 26.3

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6424.95 -39.35 -0.61 8452.0 5633.0 15245.08 TCI Express 1330.0 -5.0 -0.37 1980.0 1295.0 5095.45 GATI 143.75 2.4 1.7 184.45 97.65 1870.62 MFL India 0.72 0.02 2.86 1.14 0.54 25.94

TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1347.69 10 Days 1368.47 20 Days 1399.14 50 Days 1424.77 100 Days 1495.27 300 Days 1535.07

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6438.4 -25.9 -0.4 8452.0 5633.0 15276.99 TCI Express 1337.05 2.05 0.15 1980.0 1295.0 5122.46 GATI 143.4 2.05 1.45 184.45 97.65 1866.07 MFL India 0.72 0.02 2.86 1.14 0.54 25.94

TCI Express share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 1 1 1 4 Hold 4 4 3 2 Sell 1 1 1 0 Strong Sell 0 0 1 1

The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1337, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% or 2 points.

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6444.1 -20.2 -0.31 8452.0 5633.0 15290.52 TCI Express 1335.75 0.75 0.06 1980.0 1295.0 5117.48 GATI 145.0 3.65 2.58 184.45 97.65 1886.89 MFL India 0.72 0.02 2.86 1.14 0.54 25.94

TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6463.0 -1.3 -0.02 8452.0 5633.0 15335.36 TCI Express 1339.8 4.8 0.36 1980.0 1295.0 5132.99 GATI 144.75 3.4 2.41 184.45 97.65 1883.63 MFL India 0.73 0.03 4.29 1.14 0.54 26.3

TCI Express share price update :TCI Express trading at ₹1336.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1327.9 The stock price of TCI Express is currently at ₹1336.65, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.5% 3 Months -10.89% 6 Months -6.34% YTD -25.62% 1 Year -29.12%

TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1327.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 4093 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1327.9.