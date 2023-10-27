TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express closed today at ₹1328.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1335

On the last day, TCI Express opened at ₹1333.95 and closed at ₹1327.9. The stock had a high of ₹1339.75 and a low of ₹1295. The market capitalization of TCI Express is ₹5124.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980 and the 52-week low is ₹1305. The trading volume on the BSE for TCI Express was 4093 shares.
Today, TCI Express stock closed at ₹1328.05, showing a decrease of 0.52% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1335. The net change in the stock price was -6.95.
TCI Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6350.0
|-114.3
|-1.77
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15067.24
|TCI Express
|1328.05
|-6.95
|-0.52
|1980.0
|1295.0
|5087.98
|GATI
|144.05
|2.7
|1.91
|184.45
|97.65
|1874.52
|MFL India
|0.73
|0.03
|4.29
|1.14
|0.54
|26.3
TCI Express share price live: Today's Price range
TCI Express stock's low price for the day was ₹1320.45 while the high price reached ₹1349.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1332.5. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.5.
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1337. There has been a 0.15% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.
TCI Express share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1347.69
|10 Days
|1368.47
|20 Days
|1399.14
|50 Days
|1424.77
|100 Days
|1495.27
|300 Days
|1535.07
As of the current data, the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1329.25. It has experienced a decrease of 0.43%, with a net change of -5.75.
TCI Express share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹1337, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% or 2 points.
The current data for TCI Express stock shows that the price is ₹1339.8. There has been a 0.36 percent change, with a net change of 4.8.
The current data shows that the stock price of TCI Express is ₹1339.8. There has been a 0.36 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.8.
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1343, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous closing price and has gone up by 8 points.
The stock price of TCI Express is currently at ₹1336.65, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|-10.89%
|6 Months
|-6.34%
|YTD
|-25.62%
|1 Year
|-29.12%
As per the current data, the TCI Express stock is priced at ₹1336.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8.75, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 4093 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1327.9.
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a BSE volume of 4093 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1327.9.
