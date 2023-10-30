Hello User
TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1329.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1326.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, the TCI Express stock opened at 1335.85 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 1349, while the low was 1320.45. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently 5091.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1980, while the 52-week low is 1295. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST TCI Express share price NSE Live :TCI Express trading at ₹1326.2, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1329.5

Based on the current data, the TCI Express stock price is 1326.2. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, which means the stock has decreased by 3.3.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months-12.29%
6 Months-9.72%
YTD-25.82%
1 Year-29.82%
30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1335 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 2579 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1335.

