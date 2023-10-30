TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading, the TCI Express stock opened at ₹1335.85 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹1349, while the low was ₹1320.45. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently ₹5091.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1980, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.