TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading, the TCI Express stock opened at ₹1335.85 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹1349, while the low was ₹1320.45. The market capitalization of TCI Express is currently ₹5091.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1980, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2579 shares.
Based on the current data, the TCI Express stock price is ₹1326.2. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|3 Months
|-12.29%
|6 Months
|-9.72%
|YTD
|-25.82%
|1 Year
|-29.82%
