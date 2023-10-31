Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCI Express stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1337.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCI Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCI Express

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of 1336.1 and a close price of 1329.5. The stock reached a high of 1353 and a low of 1319.3 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is 5103.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1980, while the 52-week low is 1295. The stock had a BSE volume of 1479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST TCI Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.61%
3 Months-12.69%
6 Months-9.24%
YTD-25.43%
1 Year-29.3%
31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST TCI Express share price Today :TCI Express trading at ₹1338.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1337.65

The current stock price of TCI Express is 1338.8, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.15. The stock has seen a small increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST TCI Express share price Live :TCI Express closed at ₹1329.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 1479 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1329.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.