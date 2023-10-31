TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of ₹1336.1 and a close price of ₹1329.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1353 and a low of ₹1319.3 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is ₹5103.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The stock had a BSE volume of 1479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.