TCI Express share price Today Live Updates : TCI Express stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, TCI Express had an open price of ₹1336.1 and a close price of ₹1329.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1353 and a low of ₹1319.3 during the day. The market capitalization of TCI Express is ₹5103.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1980, while the 52-week low is ₹1295. The stock had a BSE volume of 1479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.61%
|3 Months
|-12.69%
|6 Months
|-9.24%
|YTD
|-25.43%
|1 Year
|-29.3%
The current stock price of TCI Express is ₹1338.8, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.15. The stock has seen a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, TCI Express had a volume of 1479 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1329.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!