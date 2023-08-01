TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3408.15 and closed at ₹3421.1. The high for the day was ₹3449.9, while the low was ₹3408.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,25,5310.75 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹3575, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 11958 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3435.7, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3421.1
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3431.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3421.1
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3421.1 yesterday
