TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3408.15 and closed at ₹3421.1. The high for the day was ₹3449.9, while the low was ₹3408.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,25,5310.75 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹3575, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 11958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.