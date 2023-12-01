TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares dip in trading today

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3507.45 and closed at ₹3513.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹3515 and the low was ₹3491. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,27,946.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 32,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3496.7, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -16.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the value has decreased by ₹16.4.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,071. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,513.1.
