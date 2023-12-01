Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares dip in trading today

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
TCS stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3513.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3496.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, TCS opened at 3507.45 and closed at 3513.1. The stock's high for the day was 3515 and the low was 3491. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,27,946.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 32,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

