Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 3799.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3814.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3804.15 and the close price was 3799.1. The high for the day was 3834.9 and the low was 3797. The market capitalization for TCS was 1380209.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3963 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 32,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3799.1 on last trading day

On the last day of TCS trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 32,384. The closing price of the shares was 3,799.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!