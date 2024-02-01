TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3804.15 and the close price was ₹3799.1. The high for the day was ₹3834.9 and the low was ₹3797. The market capitalization for TCS was 1380209.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3963 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 32,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.