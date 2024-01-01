TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3797.85 and closed at ₹3801.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3822.95, while the lowest price recorded was ₹3766.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1373046.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 105711.
The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3772.8, while the high price is ₹3792.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|-2.04%
|6 Months
|14.87%
|YTD
|18.84%
|1 Year
|18.4%
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 105,711 shares traded at a closing price of ₹3801.05.
