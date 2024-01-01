Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 3794.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3780.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3797.85 and closed at 3801.05. The highest price reached during the day was 3822.95, while the lowest price recorded was 3766.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1373046.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 105711.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3772.8, while the high price is 3792.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS January futures opened at 3810.85 as against previous close of 3817.1

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3781. The bid price is 3796.6 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3797.55 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for TCS is 11,740,050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST TCS Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3780.3, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹3794.95

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3780.3. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.65, which means the stock has decreased by 14.65.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months-2.04%
6 Months14.87%
YTD18.84%
1 Year18.4%
01 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3792, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3794.95

The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is 3792 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -2.95 suggests that the stock has decreased by 2.95. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3801.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 105,711 shares traded at a closing price of 3801.05.

