TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slides as Company Faces Decline in Trading

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4100 and closed at ₹4116.4. The stock reached a high of ₹4138 and a low of ₹4068.8. TCS's market capitalization was ₹1,480,575.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4184.55 and the low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 30529 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|8.99%
|6 Months
|22.56%
|YTD
|8.45%
|1 Year
|21.51%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4092.15, with a percent change of -0.59% and a net change of -24.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 30529 shares with a closing price of ₹4116.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!