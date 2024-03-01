Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slides as Company Faces Decline in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 4116.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4092.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4100 and closed at 4116.4. The stock reached a high of 4138 and a low of 4068.8. TCS's market capitalization was 1,480,575.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4184.55 and the low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 30529 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months8.99%
6 Months22.56%
YTD8.45%
1 Year21.51%
01 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4092.15, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹4116.4

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 4092.15, with a percent change of -0.59% and a net change of -24.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4116.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 30529 shares with a closing price of 4116.4.

