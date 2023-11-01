Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as market bears take control

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 3378.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3368.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3386.05, and the close price was 3378.95. The stock reached a high of 3398.3 and a low of 3350.55 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1232441.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for the day was 47077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3368.2, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3378.95

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3368.2. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.75.

01 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3378.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,077. The closing price for the shares was 3,378.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.