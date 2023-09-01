comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 3390.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3357.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3392.2 and closed at 3390.05. The stock's high for the day was 3416.5, while the low was 3345. TCS has a market capitalization of 12,28,361.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on the last day was 25911.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3390.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 25,911 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,390.05.

