Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 3421.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3450.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3408.15 and closed at 3421.1. The stock had a high of 3461 and a low of 3408.15. The market capitalization of TCS is 1262683.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 28181 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:22:50 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3421.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,181. The closing price for the shares was 3421.1.

