TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 3814.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3851.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS had an open price of 3816.2 and a close price of 3814.75. The stock reached a high of 3904.7 and a low of 3805. The market capitalization of TCS is 1393488.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3963 and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 780,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3814.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a volume of 780,437 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3,814.75.

