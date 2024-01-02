TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars on positive trading day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3792 and closed at ₹3794.95. The highest price of the day was ₹3831.9, while the lowest price was ₹3772.8. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1378708.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 68853.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.