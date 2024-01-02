Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 3794.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3810.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3792 and closed at 3794.95. The highest price of the day was 3831.9, while the lowest price was 3772.8. The market capitalization of TCS is 1378708.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 68853.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3810.6, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3794.95

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3810.6. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.65.

02 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3794.95 on last trading day

On the last day, TCS had a BSE volume of 68853 shares with a closing price of 3794.95.

