TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 3368.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3332.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3354.75 and closed at 3368.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3371.9, while the lowest price was 3313. The market capitalization of TCS is 1219397.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The total BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 16067.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3332.55, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3368.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3332.55. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 35.65.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3368.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 16,067 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3,368.2.

