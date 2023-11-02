TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3354.75 and closed at ₹3368.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3371.9, while the lowest price was ₹3313. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1219397.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The total BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 16067.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.