TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
TCS stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 3450.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3440.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, TCS had an open price of ₹3417.6 and closed at ₹3450.85. The stock had a high of ₹3446.7 and a low of ₹3415. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹12,58,951.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3575 and the 52-week low was ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 59774 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:16:11 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3450.85 yesterday
On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a volume of 59,774 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,450.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!