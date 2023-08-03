Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 3450.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3440.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS had an open price of 3417.6 and closed at 3450.85. The stock had a high of 3446.7 and a low of 3415. The market capitalization of TCS was 12,58,951.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3575 and the 52-week low was 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 59774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3450.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a volume of 59,774 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,450.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.