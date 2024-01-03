Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks plummet as investors grow concerned

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
TCS stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 3810.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3783.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3814.4 and closed at 3810.6. The stock reached a high of 3814.4 and a low of 3766.45. The market capitalization of TCS is 1368812.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 28298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3783.25, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹3810.6

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3783.25. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.35, meaning the stock has dropped by 27.35.

03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3810.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a total volume of 28,298 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for TCS shares on that day was 3,810.6.

